Hilarie Burton Broke Down Filming One Tree Hill Love Scene With Chad Michael Murray: 'I Felt Like A Prostitute'

What’s the difference between an actor and a prostitute? Not much, actually, according to Hilarie Burton.

The actress who rose to fame on the WB drama One Tree Hill is now revisiting some memories from the series alongside costars Sophia Bush and Joy Lenz for their podcast Drama Queens. And while the teen soap was much beloved during its nine-season run, these drama queens have already opened up about some of the serious issues behind the scenes.

On the latest episode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife gave some new insight into one of her own difficult behind the scenes experiences early in the show’s run.

Recalling one of the show’s first makeout sessions between herself and Chad Michael Murray, she explained how she was directed to undress her co-star, someone she barely knew — something she found incredibly awkward:

“We’d all known each other for a couple of months [or] a couple weeks? … I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don’t know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt.”

Chad at least helped by opting to keep a thin layer of protection for her, something fans may remember from the scene:

“Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn’t just kissing his bare body because that’s weird.

The now-39-year-old remembered telling the episode’s director she would only do two or three takes, because any more would be “inappropriate.”

But following filming, she spoke with her manager about it and finally broke down sobbing:

“I was, like, crying in my trailer. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up.’ I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing]’. … There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?'”

We guess there is an aspect of that to the job of acting. There’s no difference between “acting” like you’re kissing someone and actually kissing them. And as we know there have been plenty of movies and TV shows where the romantic leads caught feelings for one another IRL. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in Daredevil, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith…

Luckily, she had a strong support system in her co-stars. She remembered:

“All the women in the trailer got together and they’re like, ‘You may feel like you’re in this all by yourself. We are here. We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a badass, kiddo.’ We all did this shot together. … It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified by friendships behind the camera, because I knew that we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird.”

While the momma of two may have moved on from that particular hangup as an actress — on OTH and beyond — she later revealed on Twitter:

“It’s a real question I still have.

What is the difference between sex workers (whom are wrongfully vilified in our culture) and the moms who join OnlyFans to pay the bills, and ACTORS who win awards in jobs that require performative sex acts?

We’re all strippers, babe!”

It’s a real question I still have.

What is the difference between sex workers (whom are wrongfully vilified in our culture) and the moms who join OnlyFans to pay the bills , and ACTORS who win awards in jobs that require performative sex acts?

We’re all strippers, babe! https://t.co/HVx4M5pWzA — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) August 9, 2021

Weird seeing stuff from our @DramaQueensOTH conversations as headlines, cause when we’re recording them it’s just my friends & I talking. I forget that people will listen.

But yeah. My job has been to kiss people for $. Or play a dominatrix. Or stand around in underwear. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/pXSuUAoSMZ — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) August 9, 2021

