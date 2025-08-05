Hilary Duff Calls Out Matthew Koma For Wearing 'Sweaty' Lollapalooza Top For DAYS -- As He Exposes Her For Getting FREAKY With Him In It!

These two!

Hilary Duff just called out her husband Matthew Koma — and got roasted right back! On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her walking up to the 38-year-old, who sat on a chair scrolling on his phone. He sported a white tank top that read “Newport” on it, which he wore while performing with his band, The Winnetka Bowling League, at Lollapalooza on Saturday. She pointed out:

“Pretty cool that you’re still wearing your shirt that you performed in yesterday at sweaty Lollapalooza and you flew home in, and you’re well into this day. Also, having a pretty intense nip slip right now.”

Oof. That shirt had been through it!

Matthew didn’t miss a beat. He looked up and teased her:

“You had sex with me in this shirt. What’s that say about you?”

LMFAO!

See the ‘fit (below):

The Lizzie McGuire alum just laughed at that. Hah! Guess she didn’t really mind the dirty shirt after all!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

