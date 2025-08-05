Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Donald Trump Weighs In On Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Controversy -- After Her Voter Registration Is Revealed! Gay Makeup Artist Who Was Sent To El Salvador Prison -- Despite Entering US Legally! -- Claims He Was Raped By Guards Tyra Banks Fesses Up To THIS 'Disgusting & Erotic' Addiction! OMG! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Daughter Stormi's $$$ Custom Outfit -- You Won't Believe How Much It Cost! Kim Kardashian Launches FACE Shapewear -- And It Has The Internet Divided! Nicole Kidman's Rarely Seen Youngest Daughter Faith Models Alongside Mom! WATCH! Jamie Lee Curtis Accidentally Shades Costar Lindsay Lohan -- Complaining Women 'Disfigured Themselves' With Plastic Surgery Todd Chrisley Had The Most Awful Reaction To Wife Julie After Prison Release! WTF! Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks Fans With New Appearance In Cooking Video! Donald Trump Threw A 'Calendar Girl Competition' Party For Young Models At Mar-A-Lago -- Jeffrey Epstein Was The Only Male Guest, Says Event Planner Justin Bieber Banking On Hailey's Rhode Sale To Pay Scooter Braun!  Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial 

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Calls Out Matthew Koma For Wearing 'Sweaty' Lollapalooza Top For DAYS -- As He Exposes Her For Getting FREAKY With Him In It!

These two!

Hilary Duff just called out her husband Matthew Koma — and got roasted right back! On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her walking up to the 38-year-old, who sat on a chair scrolling on his phone. He sported a white tank top that read “Newport” on it, which he wore while performing with his band, The Winnetka Bowling League, at Lollapalooza on Saturday. She pointed out:

“Pretty cool that you’re still wearing your shirt that you performed in yesterday at sweaty Lollapalooza and you flew home in, and you’re well into this day. Also, having a pretty intense nip slip right now.”

Oof. That shirt had been through it!

Related: Jana Kramer Heard Rumor Husband Is On A Dating App Behind Her Back! 

Matthew didn’t miss a beat. He looked up and teased her:

“You had sex with me in this shirt. What’s that say about you?”

LMFAO!

See the ‘fit (below):

Hilary Duff Calls Out Matthew Koma For Wearing 'Sweaty' Lollapalooza Top For DAYS – As He Exposes Her For Getting FREAKY With It!
(c) Hilary Duff/Instagram

The Lizzie McGuire alum just laughed at that. Hah! Guess she didn’t really mind the dirty shirt after all!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 05, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This