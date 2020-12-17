Hilary Duff Announces Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Officially CANCELED

It’s official…

Hilary Duff confirmed the highly-anticipated reboot of Lizzie McGuire will not be hitting our screens. The actress of the beloved sitcom released a long statement to her Instagram on Wednesday, announcing that the Disney+ revival is no longer happening.

Duff told followers:

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

She continued, barely hinting at some of the drama we’ve heard surrounding the show over the past year:

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s are made of”

UGHHHHHHH the dream is just gone!

Disney+ announced the reboot in August 2019, with many of the original stars set to reprise their roles as it planned to follow Lizzie as an adult, navigating a career and life in New York.

Unfortunately, the show has been plagued with a TON of setbacks. ICYMI, after production started in November 2019, it soon came to a halt two months later. You’d think that would be bad enough, but then the original creator Terri Minsky also then left the show.

According to Variety, Minsky and Duff wanted to make the series more realistic and mature, but the streaming service wanted it to be more PG-rated.

Lame.

In February, the 33-year-old star chimed in, sharing on Instagram that she wanted to honor Lizzie and make a reboot that resonated with fans. She ended her post at the time, asking Disney to move the show to Hulu so the character’s 30-year-old life could be portrayed more authentically.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu.”

