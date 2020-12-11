Kardashians Already Getting The Reboot Treatment -- Family Strikes Deal With Hulu For New Shows!

Y’all didn’t think the KarJenners were actually ready to leave reality TV, did you??

Well, we did, because the famous family wouldn’t stop talking about how KUWTK was ending. But it appears that was all talk, because the K fam is reportedly headed to Hulu to bless fans with more content than ever before!

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and even the wayward Kourtney Kardashian will join the streaming service to create new global content that’s expected to drop in late 2021. The new KarJenner shows will air exclusively on Hulu domestically and on Star internationally.

The announcement was made Thursday during Disney’s Investor Day in Santa Monica — months after the tribe announced that KUWTK was ending its run on E!. Following the shocking reveal, it was reported the KarJenners decided to exit E! because the network wasn’t willing to pay as much as Kris wanted. Now with this Hulu news, it sounds like those reports were right on the money!

What do U think about the KarJenners’ move to Hulu, Perezcious readers? Are you excited? Indifferent? Scared? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via YouTube/FayesVision/WENN]