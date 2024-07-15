Holly Marie Combs' Heart Shattering Tribute To 'Better Half' Shannen Doherty: 'A Part Of Me Is Missing'

Holly Marie Combs just broke our hearts AGAIN while mourning her bestie Shannen Doherty.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday with a lengthy caption in honor of her Charmed co-star, who died on Saturday following a cancer battle, Holly revealed how deeply she is feeling this loss, writing:

“My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now.”

The loss of a loved one — let along an onscreen sister — is never easy!

The one thing keeping Holly strong is reminding herself the Heathers star’s spirit will live on in herself and all those she touched, the actress continued:

“I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f**ks given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Whoa. So beautifully written… and now we’re crying again! This passing just hurts so much. See Holly’s full tribute, which included many sweet photos of the duo from over the years, HERE. Plus, see an intimate moment between Holly’s son Finely and auntie Shannen:

The Picket Fences alum then uploaded a montage of photos set to Carrie Underwood‘s See You Again (HERE), captioning it:

“Heaven got a little bit louder. You know where I’ll be waiting. #Legacy @thehouseofhalliwell”

FYI, The House of Halliwell is the Charmed rewatch podcast Shannen had signed on to do with Holly, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause. According to the show’s second episode description, they were able to record five episodes with the 53-year-old before her passing. So fans will get to hear just a little bit more from the beloved star…

Shannen and Holly played sisters Piper and Prue Halliwell, respectively, on Charmed starting in the late ’90s. They starred alongside Alyssa Milano — who had a messy AF relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Despite the years-long feud, Alyssa released a statement after her former castmate’s death, saying:

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Several other co-stars and friends of Shannen’s have been vocal about her death, as well. It’s truly been such an outpouring of love! Our hearts go out to all her family and friends grieving this tremendous loss…

