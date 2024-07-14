Alyssa Milano Addresses ‘Complicated Relationship’ With Shannen Doherty In Poignant Tribute After Her Death

Alyssa Milano is paying tribute to her late co-star Shannen Doherty… Whom she had a very “complicated relationship” with.

As the world continues to come to grips with the devastating reality of Shannen’s death amid her years-long battle with cancer, her Charmed co-star is opening up about their dynamic. In a statement issued to multiple outlets, Alyssa briefly touched on their tension before ultimately honoring the late 53-year-old. She shared:

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Aww. Shannen was truly one of a kind and leaves SUCH a major hole in the world. Even her frenemy can recognize that.

Related: Legendary Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dead At 76

Back in February, Alyssa got candid about their decades-old feud during a MegaCon convention in Orlando, Florida. She said at the time that thinking back on it makes her “sad,” while slamming the endless drama, before ultimately opening up on Instagram about all the attempts that were made to patch things up. Shortly after, Shannen commented on the situation from HER perspective at the same event, telling fans:

“I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call ‘drama’ is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time. And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

Shannen infamously left Charmed after its third season reportedly amid her tensions with Alyssa.

What do you think of Alyssa’s tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Charmed/YouTube & FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]