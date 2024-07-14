Shannen Doherty Sadly Passes Away At 53 Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty has sadly passed away.

After a long and difficult battle with cancer, the beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has taken her final breaths at just 53 years old. Her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the tragic news in a statement issued to People on Sunday:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

How incredibly sad.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. However in 2019, she learned that it had metastasized to Stage 4 in both her brain and bones. In the time since, she’s been fighting hard since and has maintained an open and honest dialogue with fans regarding her condition. Just last month she revealed that the “structure of [her] cancer cells changed recently” so there were “a lot more protocols for [her] to try,” which she said simultaneously made her feel more “hopeful” than she had been in months, and “wrecked” her thinking about going through chemo again.

So sad…

Last November, she told People:

“I don’t want to die. I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Shannen.

