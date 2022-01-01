Hollywood Keeps It In The Family -- Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related!

Secret siblings, unlikely in-laws, cute cousins!
Hollywood is WAY connected — with so many celebs knowing each other, from red carpets to family gatherings! Think U know who sees each other around the holidays?! Better yet, who shares the same DNA!?
Related: The Kardashians Are Trying To Keep Khloé Calm Admit Tristan’s Latest Scandal!
Test your knowledge by ch-ch-checking out the info (below)!
CLICK HERE to view “Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related!”
CLICK HERE to view “Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related!”
CLICK HERE to view “Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related!”
CLICK HERE to view “Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related!”
CLICK HERE to view “Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Related!”
[Image via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/Avalon/WENN]
Related Posts
Jan 01, 2022 10:00am PDT
-
Categories
- Alexander Skarsgård
- Anderson Cooper
- Ashlee Simpson
- Avril Lavigne
- Barbra Streisand
- Beyonce
- Blake Lively
- Brandy
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Celeb Kidz
- Charlie Sheen
- Christian Bale
- Conan O'Brien
- Dakota Fanning
- Dakota Johnson
- Dolly Parton
- Elle Fanning
- Emily Blunt
- Family
- Florence Pugh
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Holidaze
- Jason Momoa
- Jason Schwartzman
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jenny McCarthy
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonah Hill
- Josh Brolin
- Justin Bieber
- Kate Middleton
- Kelly Clarkson
- Lenny Kravitz
- Lily Allen
- Lily Collins
- Lists!
- Martin Sheen
- Melanie Griffith
- Melissa McCarthy
- Miley Cyrus
- Nas
- Nicolas Cage
- Rashida Jones
- Ray J
- Ryan Gosling
- Snoop Dogg
- Solange
- Tom Cruise
- Viola Davis
- Whitney Houston
- Zoe Kravitz