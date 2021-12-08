Khloé Kardashian Spotted Looking Unhappy & 'Really Distracted' At The PCAs Amidst Latest Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Surely Khloé Kardashian has heard the phrase “once a cheater, always a cheater.” But sadly, it doesn’t seem that she ever took it to heart.

We all know Khlo has given Tristan Thompson PLENTY of chances. She even found it in her heart to forgive him when he cheated on her while she was pregnant with his baby. To be completely honest, we didn’t have a lot of hope for their relationship at that point, but apparently, “she always believed that he would change” for her, according to a People source.

Related: Tristan’s Alleged Baby Momma Posts HAWT AF Maternity Photos!! Look!

Unsurprisingly, though, the basketball player simply could not keep it in his pants, and it’s causing True’s momma a lot of grief. An insider for Us observed the reality star at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday and noticed she “wasn’t smiling a lot” during the event, and seemed “really distracted” throughout the night.

According to the source, the Good American founder was “constantly on her phone” and “didn’t look too happy” showing Kim Kardashian something on her screen, but her older sis was able to “calm [Khloé] down.” She “seemed to be the support she needed” from her fam, who “just let her do what she needed to do” while sitting in the audience together. And of course, KoKo “turned it up for the cameras” when she needed to.

It must be pretty difficult glamming it up for TV while going through all this. You’d never know by the pics on her Instagram page though! Sharing a slew of sizzling pics in her metallic mini, the 37-year-old wrote in her trio of new posts:

“Nothing quite like good lighting” “The People’s Choice” “Thank you to the People’s Choice Awards and to my beautiful beautiful people!! I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been”

Another Us insider previously confirmed:

“This is a very sad time for Khloé. She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways.”

A previous Entertainment Tonight source agreed that the scandal has brought down KoKo’s normally positive attitude and left her “gloomy” going into the holidays.

It’s not that she was completely blindsided by the situation. According to the People insider, she “knew things would change” between them when the world opened back up, despite the fact that the couple was “doing great” in quarantine. But COVID-19 obviously didn’t have the same distractions… and temptations. The source added:

“She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her.”

Related: Scott Disick Sends Khloé A Special Gift After Tristan’s Latest Baby Momma Scandal

Meanwhile, the KarJenner clan is reportedly rallying around her, per that insider:



“Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”

Yeah, some might argue they treated Tristan a little too well all things considered. But the ET insider revealed that while the fam was pleasant for True’s sake, they’re glad to see the back of him and “think Khloé needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly.”

Poor Khloé. We hate to see someone’s positivity and optimism get taken advantage of in this way. We hope she doesn’t lose that forgiving spirit, and instead shares it with someone who actually deserves it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & E!/YouTube]