Joe Manganiello Finally Ready To Admit He HATED The True Blood Ending!

Joe Manganiello has thoughts on the True Blood ending. Spoilers ahead!

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 10 years since the final episode of the beloved vampire show graced our screens… But as you may remember, there was quite the controversy over the final season! And one of the show’s stars agrees with it!

During an interview with Andy Cohen for his Radio Andy SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Joe admitted he felt “there was a lot left unexplored” with his character, werewolf Alcide Herveaux. Andy asked him if he was satisfied with how the HBO series ended, and he didn’t hesitate to share his opinion:

“No, I wasn’t. I thought there was so much left on the table, for me. especially. But you know, the thing about it was they never planned for me to be on the show past one season. I was signed up as a guest star my first season, and when my character really broke and people really loved the character, they were kind of unprepared for that to happen.”

Yeah, that’s been known to happen! Good showrunners either stick to their guns and kill off even popular characters (see Game of Thrones) or find ways to pivot even if they didn’t initially want to (see Buffy The Vampire Slayer). Joe Man continued by explaining he got the sort of half-measure treatment. They kept him around but could never figure out how he fit into the love triangle they’d planned with Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Alexander Skarsgård:

“I wound up on the show for five years in total, but my character had to get out of the way so Sooki could wind up settling the A and B plots with Bill and Eric.”

Alcide stuck around all that time just to, unfortunately, get axed unceremoniously late in the game. The actor recalled:

“The only way was, spoiler alert, to shoot me in the face … I really felt like there was a lot that was left unexplored.”

However, while his fate may have been cut short on True Blood, he admitted he’s “always on the lookout for a good werewolf script.” Ooh, that would be hot… Watch his interview clip (below):

Were YOU unhappy with the way True Blood ended? Would you like to see Joe play another werewolf?! Let us know down in the comments!

