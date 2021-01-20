Anna Paquin Reacts To True Blood Reboot News -- Will She Be Involved??

Could there even BE a True Blood without Sookie Stackhouse?! From the sounds of it, the next iteration of the popular show based off the Charlaine Harris book series might actually be sans our favorite characters!

Anna Paquin spoke with Extra on January 18 and dished on what she did know — which, as it turns out, isn’t much. She explained:

“I know literally nothing. I don’t know. I mean, yes. I don’t know. Charlaine Harris, who wrote the novels, didn’t even know anything about it… None of us knew anything. It went online and we were like, ‘Oh…’”

What the Flack star is referring to, of course, is the Variety announcement from last December which revealed a True Blood reboot currently in the early stages of development. We learned at that time, per HBO, that Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien would be attached to write the script and executive produce. Variety also stated that original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball would return as an executive producer. Unfortunately, even then the news made no mention of any original cast member being associated with a return and specifically pointed this fact out.

The thing is, like any book series or property adapted for film, there’s an opportunity for so many new characters to enter the stage. We saw as much during the original True Blood run — with characters such as Brigette Stackhouse (who ended up marrying Jason Stackhouse) and Troy who entered during the seventh and final season. Many also criticized the season 7 finale, leaving fans like us to believe that the writers might feel that a complete split from the originals would work out better for everyone. Which, btw, seems to be the same idea for both Game of Thrones AND Star Wars (post sequel trilogy)… but we digress.

Anna continued the conversation by giving her complete approval for whatever direction they end up taking with the new show, explaining:

“It was some of the best years of my life. I mean, if any of us are involved in it, if it makes sense even, awesome. If we’re not, blessings and have fun — it’s a fun world!”

So okay, the 38-year-old definitely seems to get it — and it doesn’t sound like she’ll be hurt if True Blood goes on without her!

During the rest of the interview, she spoke about quarantine, and her husband Stephen Moyer — ahem, a certain Bill Compton — and how meeting her spouse on the set of TB actually prepped her for quarantine. She admitted:

“Well, actually… seven years of True Blood, spending 24/7 in each other’s pockets, almost literally… we’re used to spending all that time together. We prefer to spend our time together.”

Aww! That is SO stinking cute! And whether we get Sookie back or not (R.I.P Bill and your needless TB death, just SAYING), at least Anna and her family are having a safe and healthy quarantine!

What do you think, Perezious readers?! Does it make sense to do a TB reboot without the original characters? Or should we legitimately be excited to move forward in this world without the characters we know and love?!

