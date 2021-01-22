Home Security Tech Hacked HUNDREDS Of Cameras To Peep On Naked Women

Whoa.

On Thursday, a former ADT technician plead guilty to spying on people through their camera systems — and we are legitimately freaked out by how the guy was doing it!

Related: Bernie Sanders Finally Reacts To Those Viral Inauguration Memes

According to reports, Telesforo Aviles (not pictured above), who will justifiably serve five years in prison, admitted to adding his personal email to customer’s ADT Pulse accounts. From the sound of it, this basically meant he had administrative rights and could EASILY access the video cam feed footage. If this isn’t icky enough, the Department of Justice revealed in court Aviles often:

“took note of which homes had attractive women.”

That. Is. AWFUL.

Okay, so, first of all. Time out for a second: if you have a security system at home, do yourself a favor. After you read this article, you might want to go into your admin settings and MAKE SURE you recognize any and all emails associated with your account. Because, apparently, this guy was telling clients that he would temporarily add himself on just for the setup. Yeah. No. That isn’t a thing, and no tech should ever grant themselves THAT much access to your information.

According to reports, the Texas native then decided he would watch people while they were having sex. In the course of over four years, he illegally accessed around 200 accounts more than 9,600 instances.

Yikes. Just… yikes.

And the saddest part of this entire thing is that he’s not the only person out there to try this or something similar. While researching information for this article, we came across a few similar stories with techs taking advantage of their position for some super creepy spying purposes.

Jonathan Asher Hess, for example, is another Texas man charged Friday. In his case, he allegedly admitted guilt to setting up hidden cameras in a woman’s home to spy on her and her family. Hess had experience with both a security camera installation business as well as a Forth Worth web design marketing firm. So, clearly, he used what he knew in all the wrong ways. Related: Woman Dies In Freak Accident After Her Head Gets Caught Between Car & Payment Kiosk In Aviles’ case, his actions have cost lawsuits against ADT as well. But, considering the 35-year-old worked with them starting in 2003, perhaps the company should rightfully carry some of the guilt. Even with 20,000 employees, it sounds reckless that they would NOT have caught this illegal behavior for YEARS. But at LEAST he’s been charged and will spend some time in jail. Beyond anything else, this seems to be a reminder that we should all carefully monitor what emails are tacked onto our accounts. The unfortunate reality is that sometimes people take advantage. But… what do you all think?! Did Aviles get enough jail time? Should ADT also be charged with some fault? Drop us a comment below!!

[Image via NBC/ADT]