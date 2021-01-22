Bernie Sanders Finally Reacts To Those Viral Inauguration Memes!

All hail Fashion Icon Bernie!

Appearing on Thursday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bernie Sanders dished what was really going on when the iconic photo of him was taken at Joe Biden‘s Inauguration (above, inset). And we’re finally getting his opinion on the hysterical memes!

ICYMI, while many who attended the event were dressed to the nines (hello, Michelle Obama!), the 79-year-old’s laidback attire, complete with hand knit mittens, had lots of people chuckling. Honestly, we all needed that after the four years we’ve had…

When asked about the pics, the politician explained:

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

Who knew something so mundane could turn into a laugh heard around the world? Also sweet to note, in the interview, the Senator admitted he was “almost in tears” at the ceremony over how relieved and happy he was to see a new President sworn in! Very relatable!

Despite avoiding memes on his social accounts, the viral fame certainly hasn’t been lost on the former presidential hopeful. Bernie admitted he’s seen many of the memes, including two of which Seth Meyers showed off in the interview. Seeing Sanders next to Tom Hank‘s Forrest Gump, the late night comedian joked:

“I just don’t think you would listen to Forest Gump that long. I think you would get up and leave that bench.”

LOLz!

On a serious note, there is some good news to celebrate following the surprise excitement over Bernie’s outfit — he’s really proud of the attention his mittens have received:

“What was really nice Seth is the woman who made the mittens…she is a schoolteacher [and] is a very very nice person. And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens.”

That’s so amazing!! We love to see good, hardworking people get the recognition they deserve! And those mittens definitely deserve it! Unfortunately, if you were hoping to snag a look-a-like pair, the Vermont teacher, Jen Ellis, is apparently too overwhelmed to fill more orders.

His winter accessories weren’t the only intriguing object captured in the images, though. As one Twitter user wrote of a second snapshot (below):

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Sadly, when asked about the envelope’s contents, Bernie’s lips were sealed:

“I’d love to tell you Seth but it’s top secret.”

Ha! Now we wanna know even more!! Watch Bernie’s sit-down (below)!

What’s your favorite meme to come from this week’s Inauguration, Perezcious readers?? Tell us in the comments so we can enjoy them together!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]