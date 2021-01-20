Woman Dies In Freak Accident After Her Head Gets Jammed Between Car & Payment Kiosk

Even the most mundane tasks can turn deadly.

A 23-year-old woman was tragically killed in Columbus, Ohio on Monday night after her head became trapped between her car door and a parking garage payment kiosk.

According to a statement from the Columbus Police Department, the incident took place around 11:37 that night. Security footage shows the woman (above), later identified by officials as Victoria Strauss, exiting the parking garage in her car when she dropped her card while trying to pay for parking.

As she opened her door to reach down and get her card, the woman accidentally accelerated. The sudden acceleration caused the car to collide with the payment machine, trapping Strauss’ head between the car door and the door frame.

To make matters more tragic, the deadly scene was left undisturbed until the next morning, when a security guard called in a report of the incident. Police responded to the scene at around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strauss was reportedly a Florida native and a graduate student at Ohio State University. R.I.P.

