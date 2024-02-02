Hootie & The Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker's Ex Gets SHADY After His Drug Arrest!

Hootie isn’t looking so good here!

Darius Rucker, frontman of the iconic ’90s band Hootie and the Blowfish, was arrested on Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee where he lives. The charges? Two counts of simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance, one of vehicle registration violation. Apparently he was driving with an expired tag? Per Radar Online, who obtained the arrest affidavit, they pulled him over for the tag and “smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” What they found was a THC pen and 14 “grayish/purple pills” — which were tested and found to be a form of magic mushrooms, presumably more concentrated psilocybin. As for the “casual exchange” part? He allegedly told cops his girlfriend Summer gave him the items — and he didn’t know what they were. Man, throwing the GF under the bus! That’s cold, Hootie!

Related: Girl Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Said Weed Made Her Crazy — And Got Probation!

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Rucker was released the same day on a $10,500 bond. The 57-year-old “is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” per a statement from his team to multiple media outlets.

Innerestingly, the I Only Wanna Be With You singer’s ex had an extremely telling reaction to the drug bust. Kate Quigley tweeted shadily:

“Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma. “

Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma. ♥ — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) February 2, 2024

In a since-deleted post, per Page Six, she also previously worded it a little less vague, captioning a photo in which she sported a bikini and stuck her tongue out:

“Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma”

LOLz! Damn, what did he do to her? And did it have to do with drugs? If Kate’s name sounds familiar, it could be because of the near-fatal run-in she had with drugs a little over two years ago.

Kate was one of the comedians who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at that tragic house party in Los Angeles in September 2021. She was rushed to a hospital and survived — but it killed three of her friends. So she has a dark history with drugs. Was some of that history shared with Rucker? She hooked up with Hootie right after his divorce with wife of 20 years Beth Leonard in 2020. The last they were seen was in May 2021, just a few months before that horrific incident. Hmm.

What do YOU think Kate thinks the arrest is karma for?? Do you wonder if the story of throwing his girlfriend under the bus sounds familiar to her??

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.]