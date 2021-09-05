Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among Three Dead After Apparent Fentanyl-Laced Overdose At LA Party

Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two other people died at a house party this weekend after allegedly overdosing on cocaine that was purported to have been laced with fentanyl.

The comedian, who was 42 years old, was at a house party in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday night when the alleged incident took place. The three were then reportedly found dead by other people early Saturday morning, at which point authorities were called to the location.

In addition to the Johnson and the two other deaths, a fourth person — identified by TMZ as comedian and model Kate Quigley — was allegedly transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There are no further updates on Quigley’s reported condition, or further confirmation as to her appearance at the scene aside from TMZ‘s reporting.

LAPD says they were called to the party just after midnight on Friday night, and pronounced Johnson and the two others dead at the scene. Those two have yet to be publicly identified by authorities, and there are no public indications yet as to their possible identities.

According to reports, police believe all four people ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, which is “a synthetic opioid similar to morphine that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” according to Daily Mail. Autopsies are currently being performed on all three deceased victims to determine cause of death, the reports continue.

Johnson was a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, having been a regular doing his act around town for more than a decade. Quigley, who used to date Hootie & The Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, has herself appeared in several television show, including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and Guber, in addition to her stand-up work. The duo was known to have been friends, and had been photographed together at events several times over the last few years.

Tributes poured in for Johnson and Quigley from other comedians all weekend, as you can see (below):

Hey everybody, please stop doing cocaine. Please. All it takes is the wrong batch or the wrong night or any combination of either. RIP Fuquan Johnson and really pulling for Kate Quigley to pull through. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) September 5, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson. Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP. pic.twitter.com/azp3JTd9xK — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) September 4, 2021

Fu, gonna miss our Fuuuu and Kuuuu back and forth every time I saw you. Thanks for the laughs and fun nights. Rest in Peace Fuquan Johnson. Praying that Kate Quigley makes a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/p67aYpqlr7 — Ku (@EstherKuKu) September 5, 2021

Truly just a terrible, terrible situation.

The LAPD says they are continuing to investigate the incident. They have not yet turned the case over to their Homicide Division, though that may soon be a next step, according to Daily Mail.

For now, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of all involved in this terrible, tragic incident. If Quigley really is the one involved still in the hospital in critical condition, too, we sincerely hope she pulls through and recovers from this terrifying situation.

Rest In Peace, Fuquan Johnson…

[Image via Fuquan Johnson/Instagram]