How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Davidson Is Having A Baby!

Anyone else wondering how Ariana Grande feels about her ex becoming a daddy??! We’ve got answers…

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt surprised fans on Wednesday with the announcement of a lifetime: they’re having a baby! You can ch-ch-check out their reveal (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

It sounds like everyone in their circle is pretty enthused, but what about one of his most FAMOUS exes? Of the pop star variety!

On Thursday, an insider told DailyMail.com the Thank U, Next singer, who had a whirlwind engagement with the father-to-be in 2018, “is happy for Pete” amid his baby news. Well, alright! We guess they’re on better terms than we thought!

Related: Chris Martin & Coldplay Expose Alleged AFFAIR Mid-Concert!!

The source goes on to say that while Ari personally “doesn’t know Elsie, she believes that Pete becoming a father is the exact thing that he needs in his life and that he will be a great dad.”

That’s so very sweet!

Pete has wanted to be a dad a long time. The stand-up comedian described fatherhood as his “dream” role in a 2022 interview with Kevin Hart:

“I’m definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like, my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. I’m so excited for that chapter.”

Dreams come true!

On the prospect of fatherhood, the insider revealed:

“Pete is looking to give it his all because he knows more than anyone that nobody is promised tomorrow.”

As fans know, the King of Staten Island star’s father Scott tragically passed away on 9/11. While Ariana may be busy cementing herself as an A-list actress, the source further divulged she’s “hoping for the same good fortune to come her way someday in the future.”

Last year, an insider told Life & Style the Wicked star and her current boyfriend Ethan Slater have been “talking about their future kids a lot” as she assumes an unofficial stepmom role for his child.

Well, maybe she’ll be next, thank you??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Ariana Grande & Elsie Hewitt/Instagram]