Here’s How Pete Davidson Feels About Becoming A Parent With Elsie Hewitt!

Pete Davidson is ready for his next chapter.

On Wednesday, the stand-up comedian’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shocked fans with a pregnancy announcement amid their fast-moving relationship. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of loved-up pics of her and the Bupkis star celebrating the news.

Hilariously, she also wrote alongside the dump, which included peeks at her ultrasound:

“welp now everyone knows we had sex”

Ha!!

A pregnancy announcement is certainly one way to confirm it!

But how is Pete really feeling about all this, anyways?? After all, he and Elsie have only been together for six months. But where their relationship may lack length, Pete makes up for it with excitement!

On Wednesday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“He is excited about this next chapter.”

Awww! That’s amazing!

Another insider told Page Six that baby Davidson is expected sometime in early winter, before sharing more details on Pete’s excitement:

“Pete is so excited for this next chapter … His family is thrilled and can’t wait to become grandparents, aunts, etc.”

It’s so great that the fam is stoked too!

Like we said, the SNL alum may still only be a few months into his relationship with Elsie, but she’s apparently different than anyone he’s dated before. The source added:

“She came to the show in Newark in June. He’s never had a girlfriend come to his stand-up show.”

Wow. True love!

Back in 2022, Pete opened up about the prospect of parenthood during a conversation with Kevin Hart on Peacock’s Hart to Heart. He dished at the time:

“I’m definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like, my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. I’m so excited for that chapter.”

The 31-year-old, who has completed multiple rounds of rehab, added:

“That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier … Since my dad died, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a kid.’”

Hear him talk more about it back in that old interview (below):

Well, it sounds like he and Elsie are on the same page then! That’s great!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Elsie Hewitt/Instagram & Peacock/YouTube]