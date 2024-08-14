Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jordan Chiles' Appeal Denied By Court Of Arbitration -- She WILL Be Stripped Of Her Olympic Bronze Medal Team USA Has Irrefutable Video Evidence That Decision To Strip Gymnast Jordan Chiles Of Bronze Medal Was WRONG! US Gymnast Jordan Chiles STRIPPED Of Olympic Bronze Medal -- It’s Being Reallocated! Details! Eva Mendes Is 'A Grateful Mama Bear' To Olympics For Not Exposing Her & Ryan Gosling's Daughters! Why Simone Biles Believes It Was 'Important' To Stand Up For Her Teammates Against MyKayla Skinner's Trash Talk! MyKayla Skinner Begs Simone Biles To Help Stop The Online Bullying She's Facing After Dissing Olympic Gymnasts! Why Does This Happen In Gymnastics??? I Did A Search And Found NO Answers! | Perez Hilton Simone Biles Tried Botox -- Why She Will NOT Be Doing That Again!  Simone Biles Claps Back HARD After Husband Jonathan Owens Blasted For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal! Simone Biles Jabs Trump After Scoring Gold At Paris Olympics! JD Vance's Idiotic Take On Simone Biles Resurfaces After Her GOAT Performance At Paris Olympics Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens ROASTED For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal!

Gymnastics

HOW IS THIS ALLOWED????

HOW IS THIS ALLOWED????

Clear conflict of interest in this very important Olympics decision-making!!!!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2024 22:00pm PDT

Share This