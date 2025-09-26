Hot Gymnast Livvy Dunne Goes Viral Over 'Gross' Footage From MLB Suite!

Here’s your reminder: it’s officially summer! So be careful what color you wear if you’re going to be getting sweaty!

That’s what poor Olivia Dunne is having to deal with right now. The fan fave gymnast got a little nervous watching her beau play for the MLB — and it showed when she raised her arms! The worst part for her, though, is it wasn’t just her pals who saw the incident. Livvy was being filmed from the VIP suite for the whole world to see! Yikes!

In a video that’s been circulating social media since Wednesday, the 22-year-old gymnast can be seen cheering on her man Paul Skenes as he plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was getting hot and stressful up in that booth, though, and seconds after snapping a pic of the baseball field, she raised her arms to cool off. Bad decision, because underneath her long sleeve, light gray top were some dark sweat stains on her armpits!

See for yourself (below):

We are ALL @livvydunne watching Paul Skenes pitch ???? pic.twitter.com/aAaTpcwZzU — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 24, 2025

Oof!

In the comments, she was getting absolutely ROASTED for this embarrassing moment:

“Put your arms down, that’s gross!” “Ewwww WTF?!” “Nasty” “She’s a big Pitt fan” “She needs aluminum free deo. Stopped ruining shirts once I made the switch”

And then, of course, came the weird straight guys with their comments.

“Almost sniffed the sim card out my phone” “Some guy with an extremely specific fetish just hit the powerball lottery” “Bookmarked.”

We mean, Livvy has been a sex symbol for a while now, and straight guys have been disgusting for, well, forever, so… are we really surprised these guys are acting like this? LOLz!

Sweat happens, people! Especially when you’re rooting for your boyfriend on a hot summer day in a baseball stadium! Take precautions! But also… leave that poor girl alone!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

