Livvy Dunne Responds To Creepy Comment About Her Viral 'Armpits' Moment -- And Her Sister Has Jokes!

Yes, Livvy Dunne is well aware of what people are saying about her viral moment in last week’s baseball game. And she’s not amused! Though her sister clearly is…

For those who missed it, the former gymnast put her sex symbol status to the test with a moment many fans found “gross” last week! While watching her MLB star boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates, she was clearly stressed out — and it showed in the armpits of her very light shirt!

See what we mean (below):

We are ALL @livvydunne watching Paul Skenes pitch ???? pic.twitter.com/aAaTpcwZzU — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 24, 2025

She may not have been sure, but the comments sure were wild! Reactions ranged from icked out to, well… on the more disturbing side. Let’s just say for some straight guys out there the lack of roll-on wasn’t a turn-off…

Well, Livvy has a response for one guy in particular — and for all the other creepers out there, we guess!

She posted a carousel of pics and vids of her MLB WAG week, including video of her that night in the suite — though she didn’t include the moment she raised her arms! TikTok influencer Wolfie Party called her out on her edit, saying:

“we seen them armpits you ain’t slick”

Well, Olivia wasn’t going to let him get away with that attempt at a drive-by shaming! She put him on blast for allegedly getting WAY creepier in her DMs, writing:

“@wolfieparty & can you please stop dming me asking to buy the shirt “

OMG WHAT?!? We have no idea if he was really doing that or not… Though plenty of guys were saying similar things, even making their own offers in response to her comment!

One person who can’t stop laughing? Livvy’s sister Julz Dunne, who responded to the controversy with the quip:

“Don’t sweat it! Season’s over!”

Don’t sweat it? OMG SHE DID NOT! See Livvy’s weekend post where all the drama went down (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

[Image via Livvy Dunne/Julz Dunne/Instagram/MLB/X]