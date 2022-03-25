How Becoming A Momma Of Two Has Changed Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is enjoying her new life as a momma of two!

On Thursday, a source for People offered up some insight into how the 24-year-old makeup mogul has changed more than a month since welcoming her new baby boy with Travis Scott (who as you may have heard is no longer named Wolf Webster).

So far it sounds like Kylie has embraced her softer side! The insider spilled that Kylie has been even more “hands-on” as a mom this time around, to both her son and Stormi, saying:

“Kylie’s such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She’s super sweet with those kids.”

In fact, the insider noted that Kylie has become “extra mellow” since her son’s birth, adding:

“Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more.”

Awww!

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about how much harder postpartum has been for her this time around, expressing how she is struggling “mentally, physically, spiritually” with it.

Another insider opened up to People about Kylie’s postpartum struggles, saying she was surprised that she needs a lot more time for her body to recover from her son’s birth in comparison to Stormi as she thought “it to be easier.” They continued:

“She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted. She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible.”

Take as much time as you need to recover, momma! We are glad to hear that she is loving every second with her newborn and with Stormi!

