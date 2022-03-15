Kylie Jenner Back In Gym 6 Weeks After Birth -- But Reveals Postpartum Body Struggles Are WAY Worse Second Time Around!

Kylie Jenner is back in the gym just weeks after giving birth!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday with an important reflection on what it’s like trying to get her body back in shape after welcoming her second child, Wolf Webster, with Travis Scott. The 24-year-old first snapped a short video of herself on a treadmill, captioning the clip:

“6 weeks postpartum.”

Just moments later, she decided to lift the veil on the whole situation to get unusually candid about her health journey!

The Kylie Cosmetics creator began by explaining how difficult this postpartum transition has been for her compared to when she welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, 4, expressing:

“I just wanna say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy.”

Whoa! Kylie really put a lot of emphasis on how “hard” this adjustment has been for her — and she supposedly had an equally challenging time in the final month of her pregnancy! Bet she’s just itching to get back. But rather than pretend she is well on her way with no issues, she decided to acknowledge the illusion social media can create when it comes to how fast women bounce back after giving birth, continuing:

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and, you know, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, [we] put the pressure on [ourselves]. But it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

Pointing out the workout session she originally shared online, the model noted:

“I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today! But I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you got this!”

Love how honest she’s being about this!

Not wanting her final message to come off a bit preachy, the socialite logged back on to add:

“And it’s okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a little human, a beautiful, healthy boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.”

Having a child is a huge accomplishment that comes with so many major life changes. It’s totally normal to take time to adjust! Love that Kylie’s pointing that out as she gets back to business!

BTW, she’s looking gorgeous these days, too!! Ch-ch-check a screenshot of her post (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Hulu/YouTube]