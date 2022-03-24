Did Kylie Jenner Change Son’s Name Because Of Tammy Hembrow Feud?! Why Fans Are Convinced There’s More To The Story!

Did Kylie Jenner mess with the wrong wolf pack??

In the days since The Kardashians star revealed she and Travis Scott have decided to change their son’s name, fans have caught on to some potential drama between the model and her former friend Tammy Hembrow! And it could be the very reason Wolf Webster is no longer the little one’s title!

Fans of the Australian influencer likely know that she has a 6-year-old son named Wolf whom she shares with ex Reece Hawkins, along with daughter Saskia. Just hours after Jenner announced her son’s name on February 11, Tammy was caught seemingly shading the decision by posting a series of photos with her son, captioning the pics:

“My Wolf”

And she didn’t stop there. The social media star, who is currently pregnant with her third child, this time with fiancé, Matt Poole, was caught responding to a fan in the comment section of a TikTok. The user was guessing Hembrow’s soon-to-be-born baby’s name, saying:

“I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY”

Rather than address those rumors, Tammy hit back with a jab at Kylie and her first child Stormi Webster, writing:

“Actually liking the name Stormi [at the moment].”

Oh, dang!

Fans are now convinced that this played into Kylie’s decision, sharing on Twitter:

“Let’s be real here. Kylie didn’t like that Tammy had the name Wolf before she did.” “Kylie changed Wolf’s name y’all. Why is that so funny to me. Do you think Tammy is laughing too?!?!” “Can’t believe Kylie Jenner decided Wolf wasn’t her son’s name anymore, Tammy really won.”

As Perezcious readers might recall, Kylie and Tammy have had a contentious relationship ever since 2019 when Kylie unfollowed the other on social media. Their friendship came to a dramatic halt when the reality star’s ex Tyga named dropped Tammy in the remix of Uno. The Hanging Out With the Hembrows podcast host denied allegations that she and the rapper hooked up, insisting they were only “friends” and that the song’s lyrics had been “taken out of proportion.”

All these years later, though, the pair still seems to have some bad blood! Or at least Tammy does since she’s the one publicly hyping up the controversy! So far, her jabs have not been reciprocated.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is seemingly rising above the drama and her decision to ditch the name Wolf has nothing to do with the comparison. A source spoke to People about the shocking switch-up on Wednesday, saying:

“Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn’t fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved.”

That’s exactly what Jenner said earlier this week when she revealed the unexpected news to fans on Instagram, so, that seems more believable at this point! Just like last time, another source insisted that the 24-year-old will “share his name when she’s ready.”

We know the women have had their issues in the past, but we gotta say, it seems rather petty to change a name just because your ex-friend also has a son with the same name. And if that really was a dealbreaker for Kylie, she easily could have done her research beforehand — we mean, Tammy’s Wolf is 6! That shouldn’t have been a surprise.

But what do YOU think? Do you believe that Tammy’s frustration had any sway? Or is it all just a coincidence?

