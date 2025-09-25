The Worrying Reason Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Haven't Made Red Carpet Debut Yet...

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are still going strong… right?? Some fans are starting to have their doubts since there’s one hurdle they just haven’t been able to jump over yet — walking a red carpet together as a couple!

The actors have been dating for months now, and they did confirm their romance via those super-staged date night photos. But ever since, they’ve opted to lay low, probably hoping all the affair chatter will fade away. But there may be a more upsetting reason they’ve neglected to walk a red carpet together now that they’re in a relationship!

A source told New Idea on Monday that Sutton is the holdup:

“Sutton is still nervous about taking that big step into Hugh’s world.”

But she may not be able to avoid it much longer. His new movie, Song Sung Blue, is premiering at the AFI Fest in Hollywood on October 26, and naturally, the Aussie A-lister is “desperate to have Sutton by his side at that event,” the source pointed out:

“It’s a big moment for him, and he wants to share it with the woman he loves.”

Understandable! Unfortunately, Hugh’s level of fame is still “terrifying for her.” The insider dished:

“She likes her life treading the boards — this type of fame is next level.”

Well, she’d better get over that quickly or this relationship might be doomed! They can’t stay in the shadows forever! Not when Hugh is reportedly eager to get down on one knee (he’s reportedly just waiting for her divorce proceedings to wrap up).

But there may be more complicating matters, too. The Younger lead is also “worried” about her 7-year-old daughter, Emily, whom she shares with her estranged husband Ted Griffin:

“She’s also worried about how it affects her daughter, and has been putting off her next step into the A-list spotlight because of her. Hugh is just going to have to be patient.”

For the record, the couple has walked the red carpet together — a ton, actually! But that was back when they were just co-stars in The Music Man — well, as far as we all knew. Sutton seemed super relaxed about the appearances at the time, but we guess it’s all different now that she’s the Marvel star’s IRL love interest!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think this is a sign of bigger trouble for the lovebirds?

[Image via Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]