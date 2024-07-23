Hugh Jackman Hilariously Opens Up About The Harsh Reality Of Attending Chiefs Game With Taylor Swift!

Hugh Jackman is proving superhero fame comes nowhere close to superstar fame.

The Marvel hero owned New York City on Monday night at the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere with his co-star Ryan Reynolds, but all the flashing lights apparently paled in comparison to the excitement he saw first hand showered upon Taylor Swift last year!

Related: Blake Lively Responds To Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumor!

Back in October, Hugh joined Ryan, Blake Lively, and many other big names to accompany the You Belong With Me singer to one of Travis Kelce’s famous Kansas City Chiefs games. It was certainly a moment to remember for Hugh!

While chatting with People on the red carpet, he hilariously admitted:

“If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you’re Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.”

HA! Awww, poor Wolverine! Totes declawed! Ryan echoed his sentiment, adding, ‘Yes, we’re just ‘and others.’”

Lolz!

But while they may not have been the most famous people at the event, Hugh certainly would jump on an opportunity to go to another game with Taylor. When asked if he will, he responded:

“Oh, I hope so.”

Ryan added:

“You don’t say no to that.”

Hear them talk about it (below):

Loves it!

Reactions? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Hugh Jackman/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]