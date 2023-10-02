Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce At NFL Game Again -- This Time With TONS Of Famous Friends!

Taylor Swift was back in the stands cheering on Travis Kelce — but she wasn’t alone this time!

For Sunday night’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, the pop star arrived at MetLife Stadium with a crew of famous pals.

After rumors she’d be in attendance, the 33-year-old was caught on camera arriving at the venue. She was with her A-lister friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, director Shawn Levy, Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye, and more. Wow! Aaron Rodgers, who is recovering from an injury, huge Kansas City sports fan Paul Rudd, and Succession star Jeremy Strong were also among the celebrities at the game, but it’s unclear if they ever crossed paths with the Grammy winner.

After going through security, the group went straight to a private suite where they watched the game alongside a ton of others! Ch-ch-check it out!

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy tonight at New York Jets football game ???? pic.twitter.com/d5T55C4BpH — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) October 2, 2023

Of course, TayTay still made time to hang out with her new beau’s momma Donna, who was also there. And the mom had a busy day! She first watched her son Jason Kelce play with the Philadelphia Eagles in the afternoon, where she sat next to Jake from State Farm. Jason posted the pic to Instagram, teasing:

“I also have a superstar in my corner.”

Totally a reference to Trav’s new girlfriend! As you can see in the pic, Jake’s even holding the musician’s famous meal from last week’s game, chicken tenders and ketchup. All he needs now is the “seemingly ranch.” LOLz!

After this fun game, Donna traveled to New Jersey to cheer on her younger son. She was spotted in the private box with the REAL superstar, the Anti-Hero artist, who had her arms wrapped around Donna. So sweet!

