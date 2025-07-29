Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Says She 'Sort Of Understood' His Cheating -- And Still Loved Him From Afar After Divorce!

Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife is having a hard time saying goodbye.

On Monday, Linda Hogan broke her silence, four days after the iconic wrestler died. She took to the comments section of her post about the “good old days” with him to say:

“I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a come back! Big surprise. We are all devastated.”

There’s been a lot of back and forth about what Hulk’s final weeks were like. We know he was recovering from a major operation. Some friends say the reality star was doing well post-surgery, even texting like normal, which is why his death was such a shock. However, a report claimed he in pretty bad shape for weeks and made it sound like he was basically in hospice.

But everyone who knew him still thought he’d pull through. Linda seemed to think so. Oof.

She continued by actually going there — talking about the ugliest parts of their romance and saying she loved him anyway:

“It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of [understood] but it was crushing. It hurt…”

Wow, that is heartbreaking. And sometimes a messy relationship can lead to the worst kind of grief:

“I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22.”

In fact, despite everything the former couple went through, Linda “still” loves him:

“I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did.. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family . It’s so hard to know he’s just gone . I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now . It’s very sad . I love you Hulkster . You were my man . The only man for me . RIP.”

Wow. That is some unconditional love. Take a look at the tribute (below):

Our hearts continue to go out to Linda and the family…

