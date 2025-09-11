Got A Tip?

Hulk Hogan Left His Millions To Just ONE Person…

We finally know who Hulk Hogan’s fortune is going to.

Nearly two months after the WWE legend’s death, we know who he named as the beneficiary of his estate… And it’s shockingly just ONE person! According to legal docs seen by multiple outlets, Hulk did not list his wife Sky Daily, ex-wife Linda Hogan, or daughter Brooke Hogan… So, who is getting it all??

His son Nick Hogan is the SOLE beneficiary of nearly $5 million!

Nick Hogan pays tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing
Nick Hogan/Instagram

According to new court papers obtained by Us Weekly and TMZ, Nick, 35, is named as the co-personal representative of Hulk’s estate and will inherit the entire fortune. He filed the legal docs in Pinellas County, Florida, on Tuesday and proposed an individual named Terry McCoy to act as the curator of his father’s estate.

WOW! Were you expecting to hear this?? We mean, we had a feeling Brooke wouldn’t be on the will — she’s been so open about her request to be removed… But this finally confirms it once and for all.

According to the filings, Nick claimed Hulk updated his will in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, and one final time in July 2023, just two months before he married Sky. We wonder how she feels about this news? Did she know she wasn’t included in the will? If not, that’s a shock!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 10, 2025 17:35pm PDT

