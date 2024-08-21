Pregnant Wife Disappears From Army Barracks -- And Her Husband Is Now In Custody!

A soldier in Hawaii is in military custody weeks after his six-month pregnant wife disappeared last month.

According to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, 19-year-old Mischa Johnson was last seen on the night of July 31 inside her home at the Schofield Army Barracks in O’ahu. She was reported missing the next day. Since then, authorities have desperately been trying to find her. Their efforts in tracking her down have been unsuccessful so far. However, it appears someone was arrested in connection with her sudden disappearance — her husband, Dewayne Arthur Johnson II.

Related: Daughter Allegedly Helped Mom Murder Dad With Poison She Got On Etsy!

The 25th Infantry Division posted an update on her missing person case to Facebook Monday, revealing that “an individual has been placed into military custody.” The statement continued:

“Mischa Johnson’s husband, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, is currently in military pretrial confinement in Hawaii. … Our efforts remain focused on locating Mischa, support to her family, and the safety and security of all personnel at US Army Hawaii installations. This is a current and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. We encourage anyone who may have information regarding Mischa Johnson to contact CID.”

It is unknown if Johnson has been charged with anything under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Per KITV, a family member of Mischa’s took to social media and blamed him for her disappearance. A woman named Mimi wrote:

“Dewayne Arthur Johnson II We welcomed you into our homes and around our children. You strung us along ‘helping’ us when she went missing but that was just to keep tabs on what we knew. Come to find out, YOU are the reason for Mischa & Baby Armani’s disappearance.”

Whoa…

No other details were given about his alleged involvement at the time. The family also issued a statement amid the arrest announcement, per the outlet:

“We entrust CID with the on going investigation of Mischas disappearance. My Family also would like to Thank the many Local Businesses and the Local Community for the tremendous support of any sightings, leads and posting of flyers. We also would like to thank the numerous individuals and groups who have taken their own time to search for Mischa. We remain hopeful with the Best outcome. #Bring Mischa Home #JusticeforMischa”

The Army Criminal Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with “credible information” regarding her disappearance or location. Anyone with information can call the Pacific Field Office at 808-208-0059. Mischa is described as 5 foot 2, approximately 170 pounds, and of Filipino descent. She also has a large dragon tattoo on her back. We are keeping her family in our thoughts and hope she is reunited with them soon.

[Image via 25th Infantry Division/Facebook]