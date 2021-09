J.R. Hilton thought he was being slick. But he can’t outsmart us! The disappointment of his deceiving us and the aftermath! Dealing with Mia and her shocking issue with social media! Reflecting on our time in Vegas and the future! Our unhealthy ways! Perez and this guy! And so much more!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to experience the awesomeness of our new CBD gummies, My True 10!