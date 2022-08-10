I Make Peace With Criss Angel! This Is Huge!! Plus, I Got Kicked Out Of A Casino In Las Vegas! Seriously! | Perez Hilton

Criss Angel and Perez had beef in the past. And not just a little drama. We’re talking EPIC feud. However, life has happened for both of them in major ways and amends has also happened. They literally hug it out and P takes the kids to see his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, Mindfreak. We share with you all the backstory and also our extremely candid thoughts on his new show. Plus, the story about why we got asked to leave the Golden Gate casino! All that and MORE! Watch!

