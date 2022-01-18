Criss Angel's 7-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is In Remission!

This is such good news!

Criss Angel announced on Instagram on Monday that his 7-year-old son Johnny‘s cancer is in remission more than five years after he was first diagnosed!

The Mindfreak star has previously shared heartbreaking updates about Johnny’s long battle with B-cell A.L.L. leukemia. For a while back in late 2019, the family was hopeful that their son had beaten the disease only for it to suddenly return.

But now, it appears this is the BEST kind of news! Johnny’s cancer is in remission and the magician and his family are naturally in a very celebratory mood! The 54-year-old star shared the update with a 14-minute-long video, writing “our son Johnny Christopher will finally ring the bell symbolizing his remission and the end of his treatment!”

Amazing!!!

You can see the amazing announcement (below):

Yay!

We are so happy for Criss and his wife, Shaunyl, and their family, which also includes 2-year-old son Yanni and 10-week-old daughter Illusia Angelina. And especially for Johnny!

Such great news!

[Image via Criss Angel/Instagram]