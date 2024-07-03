I May Be In The Minority, But... We don’t get this trend! Do U like these???? Related Posts Alice Evans Says Family Is So Poor After Ioan Gruffudd Left For Younger GF That They Have To Go On Food Stamps! Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Dad Todd Reacted To Mom Julie's Reduced Prison Sentence! 36.1 Million!!!! One Tree Hill Star’s Divorce Deal Includes WILD Pet Custody Rules! With Massive Fines! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 03, 2024 11:00am PDT Share This Categories Biz & Money PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article