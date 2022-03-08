Frozen Star Idina Menzel Shares Breathtaking Video Of Little Ukrainian Girl Singing Let It Go

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, insight into those most affected — the Ukrainian people — has come from unexpected places.

In the United States, powerful statements on the conflict have been made by everyone from Dancing with the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy to Mila Kunis to Saturday Night Live. But the most affecting statements may come from the mouths of babes, as they say.

Such is the case with a young Ukrainian girl named Amelia, who went viral after a video of her impromptu performance in a bomb shelter was posted to Facebook. According to Deadline, the clip was shared with her mother’s permission by Marta Smekhova, another resident of the shelter who filmed the video.

Per the outlet, Smekhova captioned her post:

“From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence… everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears.”

The song in question? Let it Go from Frozen. And Amelia’s rendition was so moving that it captured the world’s attention – and the attention of Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who originated the song as the voice of Elsa in the Disney film.

The actress reposted the video on Twitter, writing:

“We see you. We really, really see you. “

Watch Amelia’s incredible performance (below):

We see you. We really, really see you. ???????? https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Wow. We’ll be keeping her in our thoughts and hope she remains safe and sound.

