Iggy Azalea Leaks Freaky DMs She Gets From Super-Famous Celebs -- & Sleuths Have Already Identified Them!

Iggy Azalea has blessed the internet with a fun new mystery game: which mega-famous celebs have DM’d her nasty and desperate messages!?

The 30-year-old sent social media into sleuth mode when she posted a TikTok video on Monday of her dancing to her single Sip it, in which she sings about “rappers in my phone, in my DM, won’t leave me alone.” And gurl wasn’t lying: she filled the TikTok with multiple Instagram DMs she’s received from verified users with millions of followers!

While the names were blurred out, the follower count confirmed they all came from very famous people — who apparently sent Iggy love proclamations, brow-raising sexual propositions, and even marriage proposals. Someone with 12 million followers called Iggy his “dream baby,” while another sent a string of “I love you” texts.

It wasn’t all romance, though. Someone with 6.2 million Instagram followers wrote:

“You need a poohbear. I’ll eat dat thang like a jar of honey”

While someone with 27 million followers told her:

“I want to kiss the inside of your butt hole.”

Oh!

Another celeb offered to marry Azalea, vowing to treat her better than she had been by ex Playboi Carti. The suitor wrote:

“I’ll play side n**** step daddy roleplay … whatever role you want me to play.”

One particularly determined celeb with 8.9 million IG followers and money to burn straight up offered to “pay you for ya time,” telling the starlet:

“I’ll give you 15k just to speak to me and have a conversation. Over the phone or on here. I’ll Cash App the money.”

Wow, the desperation is real!

And so was the hostility. As anyone who has ever rejected a man would expect, one suitor sent Iggy a friendly message asking to “build a friendship and maybe a relationship” — then after not getting a reply, a day and a half later telling her that her “music is crap.” Ch-ch-check it all out in the video (below).

Again, Iggy made sure to scrub the names of these users — but because the internet is nosy and has nothing better to do, some of the mystery messengers were seemingly identified using their number of posts and followers!

According to social media sleuths, the person who called Azaela his “dream baby” was Brooklyn Beckham. Meanwhile, the suitor who offered to pay $15K to speak with her was said to be Steve Aoki.

As for the man who wanted to kiss her b-hole? Users say it was Travis Scott!

We go a 3rd one! Travis Scott! according to a lot of people he has been liking Iggys posts back in may of 2020! Stay tuned for more ???? pic.twitter.com/NBCBDNkDN5 — Eliott???? (@CaseForTheFBI) April 5, 2021

Wow. Is that how he wooed Kylie Jenner!?

Obviously, only Iggy really knows the identity of her Insta-suitors, but she’s given us a lot to think about. Now if only Jeffree Star would share his version of this TikTok…

