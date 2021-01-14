Jeffree Star Claims His DMs Are Full Of Rappers After Denying Kanye West Affair!

We don’t know about you, but we haven’t had a chance to fully recover from those Jeffree Star/Kanye West rumors.

Sure, the whole thing seemed unlikely from the start (as we said at the time, it was hard to believe Kanye would even know who Jeffree was, let alone be entangled in an affair). But the chaotic energy the absurd story brought to 2021 remains unmatched in a year that, only two weeks in, has been overwhelmingly absurd so far.

On top of everything he’s currently going through, we doubt the Yeezy designer found the whole viral talk very amusing. The makeup artist, on the other hand, had some fun with the story, sharing a teasing post about attending ‘Ye’s Sunday Service before finally taking to YouTube to shut the whole thing down. He said in his video:

“Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this.”

On Wednesday, Jeffree denied the affair again — with a coy little addition. On Twitter, he wrote:

“I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd bitch. Time to make a hit song in bed “

Okay, we have some questions — did these rappers slide into the DMs after the Kanye rumor started, or have they always been chasing the controversial social media personality? Would we know these rappers? (These days, anyone with a SoundCloud account can claim to be one, so we have to verify!)

According to a source for UK tabloid The Sun, it should come as no surprise that the 35-year-old is still trying to milk the situation for whatever it’s worth. The insider claimed Star “loved the attention” and “would’ve kept fanning the flames as long as he could have.”

The only reason Jeffree came forward to deny it at all, this source contended, was because Kim Kardashian West herself asked him to. Per the insider, either KKW or someone from her team “made it clear to Jeffree to stop fueling the rumors with his social media posts.” They revealed:

“Jeffree was asked to set the record straight and that’s why he made the YouTube video.”

The source added:

“Kim is humiliated by everything with Jeffree and the divorce as a whole. She has lot of friends and a lot of respect in the makeup world so she was embarrassed with all of those Jeffree rumors.”

Hmm… again, it’s hard for us to believe that a rumor so ridiculous would affect the SKIMS founder at all (particularly when she already has so much on her plate), let alone enough for her to personally get involved and actually reach out to the YouTuber.

That being said, the KarJenner clan apparently sent out cease and desist notices to Ava Louise, the influencer who admitted to making the entire West/Star rumor up (because she was “bored”), and to Cole Carrigan, another beauty guru who falsely claimed an affair with Kanye. So maybe the mother of four really did make sure these particular fires were put out herself.

Hopefully we can put this very strange chapter of the Kimye breakup behind us now, but we have a feeling this talk may live on the internet for a long time…

