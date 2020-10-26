Iggy Azalea Shares First Look At Baby Onyx After Playboi Carti Split Confirmation!

We’re finally getting a look at Iggy Azalea‘s little boy amid some major changes in the rapper’s world!

On Saturday, the 30-year-old gave fans their first glimpse at her son, Onyx, sharing photos of herself holding the baby. Except it was obvious someone was missing: Playboi Carti. As it turns out, the Aussie-born musician also confirmed over the weekend that she had the split from her baby daddy and was raising her son “alone.”

Related: T.I. Calls Iggy ‘Tarnish Of My Legacy,’ & She Claps Back EVEN HARDER!

We got two pics of the cutie, which were accompanied by a baby angel emoji as the Instagram caption. Take a look for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

So, so cute!!

Sweet photos aside, we can only imagine the Grammy Award nominee is actually going through a lot right now, as she seems to have only recently broken it off with her son’s father. On Friday, Miz Azalea wrote on two Instagram Story slides:

“You lost a real 1” “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

Very inneresting!! But if that wasn’t clear enough for some followers, she followed up on Saturday:

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship”

As you may recall, the Fancy rapper and the Woke Up Like This artist met in 2018 while touring overseas, and quickly began dating. It was serious pretty fast, too, as she up and moved from Los Angeles to his hometown of Atlanta!

Earlier this spring, it was rumored the couple had welcomed a child together, but confirmation didn’t actually come until June when Iggy wrote on her IG Story:

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

It sounds like these exes might not be on the best of terms if they’re still in the phase of the breakup where they’re resorting to shading each other publicly. Exactly when or why the rappers called it quits is unclear, so your guess is as good as ours in that department!

Let’s just hope they can focus on co-parenting to the best of their ability.

[Image via WENN & Iggy Azalea/Instagram.]