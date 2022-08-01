Influencer Details TERRIFYING Alleged Sex Trafficking Attempt At Hollywood Hotel!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What a nightmare!!!

A popular DIY influencer known as TayBeepBoop on TikTok just suffered a crazy traumatic experience at a Hollywood hotel! In a lengthy new video posted on Sunday, the social media star, who was in town on business, chronicled her terrifying stay at the Godfrey Hotel — during which she thought a hotel staff member was attempting a sex trafficking scheme!!

The scary footage begins with a clip of the social media star walking around her room as someone was knocking on the door and yelling inside at about 9:30 p.m. that night. It’s unclear exactly what day the incident happened, but it appears to have been very recent. Tay reminded viewers to “ALWAYS LOCK YOUR DOOR” since someone had “just opened” hers without permission. That individual was said to be a staff member who claimed he had an urgent question about her car. She explained:

“I was FaceTiming friends, eating Thai food in my bed, with no pants on when this happened. I JUMPED UP and spilled my food, threw pants on, then started recording for evidence incase [sp} something happened.”

During the video, she discussed the situation with her friends, saying:

“You guys, he opened the door – and I have it latched – and he said, ‘Come to the door.’ And I said, ‘What do you want?’ He said, ‘There’s an emergency regarding your car.’”

The big kicker was she doesn’t own a car!! So the whole thing was clearly a lie! She called the front desk, but they were no help. Tay described:

“I said, ‘Why is there someone opening my door?’ The front desk person said there shouldn’t be and they’re sending security right now.”

In a text caption over the clip, the influencer noted:

“My room was in the corner of the hotel, very secluded and far from the elevator.”

Despite the fact that the front desk claimed security was on the way, nobody ever came. Instead, the man continued to knock on her door while the front desk ignored her calls from then on!! WTF?! She added:

“This full video is 18 min long. He was outside my door and knocking for a WHILE. & the whole time during this the front desk STOPPED answering me (after the first call) & the guy was still outside my door. Eventually the man wasn’t there anymore and when I called [the front desk] again he answered.”

The star proceeded to share clips of their conversation — and it seriously sounds SO shady!

On the phone, the “employee” continued to say he needed to speak to her IN PERSON regarding her vehicle (which he eventually revealed was smoking). Again, this is a vehicle she claimed she doesn’t own and that was definitely not at the hotel! During their conversation, Tay straight-up called the man out for his behavior and claimed she was worried he was trying to “sex traffic” her. But then he said he was calling the cops on her because of the emergency with her car (which he also admitted he knew wasn’t hers)! Take a listen to the whole thing:

@taybeepboop Replying to @dani klarić this was a really long and hard video to make, it was sort of traumatizing and I’m kind of freaked out about staying anywhere now and I dont leave my house much anymore tbh because I already was dealing with PTSD about my safety. I’m OKAY which is why im able to go through this footage now. I genuinely don’t want anything to do with this hotel, this is a PSA to stay safe and cautious. I don’t want people to go after this worker because I still don’t know what his intentions were and he could have just been trying to do his job ♬ original sound – TayBeepBoop | DIY QUEEN

Holy s**t!!!!

The artist was eventually rescued by an escort, which her clients hired for her, after she relayed her experience. Even that person was seemingly worried about the safety in the hotel and thought they should call the cops to help them escape. At the time, Tay didn’t feel comfortable calling authorities since she had a job to do and was already “shaken up” enough. Shockingly, NO ONE from “the hotel came to help at anytime until ~1.5 hrs later once [her] own escort” arrived. Geez. That’s terrifying. Thank goodness she had her clients to help her because in a situation like that, it’s so hard to think straight.

Viewers have poured their concerns, advice, and support into the comment section of the video, writing:

“Front desk was 100% in on it be careful sis so scary” “He didn’t seem surprised that you said you were pretty sure he was attempting to traffic you.” “LAWSUIT FOR THE HOTEL!!! The fact they avoided your calls after the first means they were aware of what’s happening!!” “the change of tune where he suddenly acknowledges it wasn’t your car ?! and it’s smoking but he didn’t call 911, just spent time coming to you?! HUH?”

The influencer claimed there were many staff members in the hotel when she eventually left with her escort. She also noted one employee seemed legitimately confused about what was happening. So it’s hard to know what was going on, but the fact that they ignored so many of her phone calls is alarming!! In addition to trying to get into her locked room.

Shockingly, this terrifying behavior is allegedly a pattern at this hotel! One user wrote:

“i’ve heard of this happening multiple times at this hotel, im shocked they still are in business. i’m glad you’re safe!”

Another added:

“You need to file a police report about this. It seems to be a recurring issue with this place. You may be able to prevent it from happening again!”

So awful!

@taybeepboop Replying to @TayBeepBoop | DIY QUEEN there have been more claims that the same thing has happened to women at @godfreyhotelhwood including multiple more in the comments of the last video. I’ve heard nothing back from their management. My video is being sent to LAPD and I don’t know what more to do ♬ original sound – TayBeepBoop | DIY QUEEN

Thankfully, the content creator is safe, but has a lot to process now. She explained in her caption:

“this was a really long and hard video to make, it was sort of traumatizing and I’m kind of freaked out about staying anywhere now and I dont leave my house much anymore tbh because I already was dealing with PTSD about my safety. I’m OKAY which is why im able to go through this footage now. I genuinely don’t want anything to do with this hotel, this is a PSA to stay safe and cautious. I don’t want people to go after this worker because I still don’t know what his intentions were and he could have just been trying to do his job”

She has now shared her footage with the Los Angeles Police Department, so hopefully, they take action to shut down this alleged nefarious behavior!! In an update on Monday, the designer shared:

“I haven’t heard anything back from @godfreyhotelhwood management & the video is being sent to @lapdhq”

In a new video posted today, the content creator reposted one message in particular noting this isn’t some one-time thing specific to her. They revealed:

“I just saw you [sp] hotel video. My friend was there in [sp] Thursday and the same thing happened to her. Did you get a look at his face at all?”

And in Tay’s caption, she responded:

“there have been more claims that the same thing has happened to women at @godfreyhotelhwood including multiple more in the comments of the last video. I’ve heard nothing back from their management. My video is being sent to LAPD and I don’t know what more to do.”

So far, the Godfrey has yet to respond to the allegations.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888: Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

