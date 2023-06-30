Insiders Reveal What's Really Going On With Cardi B & Offset After Those SHOCKING Cheating Claims!

Could this be the end of the line for Cardi B and Offset?

Earlier this week, the Migos rapper very publicly accused the WAP star of cheating on him. As Perezcious readers will recall, Cardi hilariously (and very, very forcefully) denied the accusations and claimed she absolutely hadn’t cheated on her man.

And now, we’re getting updates that everything is… fine??

On Thursday evening, an insider close to the couple spoke to People about what the pair has been going through. While Offset’s claims of infidelity are serious, and Cardi’s denial in response was REALLY strong, it sounds like none of that will linger between them long-term. Seriously?!?!

So says this source, at least, who claimed to the mag that things are (eventually) going to be fine in the couple’s hectic world:

“They’re just having a little quarrel. They’re very intense so [they] go back and forth quite a bit. They’ll hash it out like they always do.”

Wow!

Well, we know that “very intense” part is true, at least. Just ask the stepson of one of the men tragically lost in that Titanic-bound submersible about the Bodak Yellow rapper’s strong opinions. Or, you can recall Cardi’s own jaw-dropping reveal about her body hair.

Lots of very fiery posts of all sorts from her! She doesn’t hold back! So why would a cheating denial be any different?!

Anyways, per the outlet, reps for both Cardi and Offset declined to comment on this insider’s “little quarrel” claim. Laying low seems to be the name of the game. So maybe this tempest will blow over just as quickly as it first popped up??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

