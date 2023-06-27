Offset Is Now Accusing Cardi B Of Being A Cheater?! See Her FURIOUS Response!

Cardi B and Offset are at it again — same old story, a bad fight, complete with cheating accusations. But this time it’s different! This time it’s the Bodak Yellow rapper that’s being accused of cheating!

The Migos rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to publicly accuse his wife of cheating on him in the past in a since deleted post. The black and gray background featured some white text, where Offset wrote:

“My wife f**ked a N**** on me gang yall n***** know how I come.”

Yikes… some pretty rich accusations coming from the man who’s been accused of cheating on her time after time — including when she was pregnant! And she’s done nothing but forgive him and go out of her way to defend him every time. This is how he repays her? Ugh.

But Cardi is never one to stay silent if something upsets her — even her man! She lashed out at her hubby on Twitter Spaces just a few hours later and started by singing some of Keisha Cole‘s I Should Have Cheated:

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Referring to the 31-year-old rapper as “country man,” she even said if he was brave enough to allege those things to her face, she’d smack him over his head with a bottle. Damn! Ha!

Related: Kevin Costner Tenant Denies Cheating Allegations

The I Like It rapper then went on in her rant to suggest her (estranged?) husband is in the midst of a downward spiral:

“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherf**ker spiraling and thinking s**t.”

This would make sense, considering how rough things have been for everyone since the tragic death of Takeoff. Just Sunday night at the BET Awards Offset reconciled with his estranged bandmate Quavo as they came together for a performance in honor of their late bandmate. It was a very big deal, and an extremely emotional moment for everyone — but since Cardi didn’t even show up, it’s got everyone wondering where the marriage stands.

It’s not looking very bright so far, because this isn’t the only event of the Open It Up rapper’s that she’s skipped out on lately. She also missed out on the fashion icon’s huge Paris Fashion Week, where he did a lot of business and partied with A-listers as he dipped into the world of design even more.

For Cardi to miss one important event, sure… but two in a row? And miss something as important as a tribute to Takeoff? And then get in a public feud on social media? It’s really not looking good for them…

Not only did she maintain in her social media rant she never cheated on Offset, she also argued she wouldn’t be able to! She’s way too famous:

“Come on, y’all. I’m f**king Cardi B n****. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody. Can’t f**k no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f**k nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”

Wrapping up her Spaces chat, she addressed her husband directly, blasting:

“Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f**king Space. Don’t play with me. What the f**k. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf**king say. Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can’t be serious. Don’t play, motherf**ker. Got me looking f**king crazy and s**t for no reason. Anyways, I’m out. Y’all know what it is.”

Yeesh…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this just another bump in the road, or will this be the final straw? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]