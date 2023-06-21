Stepson Of Missing Titanic Tourist Sub Billionaire Boasts About Seeing Blink-182 Amid Search -- And Gets Destroyed By Cardi B & Twitter!

The stepson of one of the men missing on the OceanGate Expeditions submarine that went down to see the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic Ocean is drawing attention online for all the wrong reasons.

Hamish Harding is a British billionaire and private jet broker who is among the five people missing in that submarine we’ve been tracking all week. But now, the spotlight is on his stepson Brian Szasz after the younger man boldly attended a Blink-182 concert during the search for his stepdad.

Related: Sonar Detects Eerie ‘Banging Sounds’ From Ocean During Search For Missing Sub

Early this week, Szasz took to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to post across all three platforms about how he was going to Blink-182’s Monday night show in San Diego despite the ongoing search. Over on Twitter, the audio engineer shared a link to an article about the missing submersible, tagged band members Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, mistakenly mistagged the wrong Mark Hoppus, and wrote:

“My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up”

@blink182 ⁦@tomdelonge⁩ ⁦@travisbarker⁩ @markhoppis My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.???????? https://t.co/Chsw3bmGU8 — Brian (@audioguy182) June 19, 2023

And that wasn’t all…

On Facebook, Szasz posted a picture of himself in front of a Blink-182 merchandise tent and wrote that while it “might be distasteful” for him to go to the concert, it’s his “favorite band,” and it has helped him “in difficult times.” That post, which multiple outlets report has since been deleted, can be seen (below):

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Stepson of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine shares he attended Blink-182 concert: “It might be distateful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show” pic.twitter.com/nVtm5Rid6Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Ummm…

When you have to start a sentence with “it might be distasteful,” whatever comes out of your mouth next probably shouldn’t! Just saying!! Then after Monday night’s show, amid increasingly negative attention on social media, Szasz took to his IG Stories to slam critics who suggested he shouldn’t have gone to the concert:

“Yes I went to @blink-182 … What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998.”

Dude. Seriously?? First off, it’s probably not appropriate to party at a concert during this situation — especially if you were even a little bit close to your stepdad. Second, uh, stop posting! Stop tweeting!!

Related: Four Missing Children Found Alive 40 Days After Plane Crash In The Amazon!

As you might have already expected, social media users and celebs alike have been SLAMMING Szasz ever since. Cardi B in particular went off on the dude in a livestream after the concert! The Bodak Yellow rapper — who has such a way with how she turns a phrase — called out the audio engineer for not laying low during the search and instead choosing to be “ready to shake d**ks at concerts.” She said:

“One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a concert, at a Blink-182 concert. And people are like ‘what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes! You are supposed to be at the house sad, be crying for me. You are supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. Isn’t it sad that you are a whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you? Like, you’re missing, and motherf**kers are ready to shake d**ks at concerts. That’s crazy! I’d rather be broke and poor, and, like, knowing I’m loved.”

You can see her impeccable delivery via video (below):

Cardi B speaks on billionaire lost on the submarine ???? “I’d rather be broke and love” pic.twitter.com/0ShQVDTE10 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 21, 2023

Not wrong tho!

She wasn’t the only one, either. Across Twitter, TONS of people offered up their reactions to the audio engineer’s head-scratching internet activity this week, as you can see (below):

“Imagine yo step pops and bro missing at the bottom of the ocean. and you somewhere singing along to ‘All the small things'” “But did he fall in love with the girl at the rock show?” “I’m sure that concert was the first thing his stepdad thought of when he went missing” “Listen if it was Beyoncé I’d probably do the same” “This new season of succession is crazy” “Dude’s already spending his inheritance.” “He’s out early celebrating the reading of the will, I bet.” “Hope we get a lot of advice on family relationships from this family” “The Heir has spoken”

Damn…

People went in!!

Related: Missing Girl Found Six Years After Abduction Thanks To Eagle-Eyed Netflix Viewer!

And there are more updates, too. Early on Wednesday morning, Szasz returned to Twitter to share this more appropriate tweet with his followers:

Please keep my family in your prayers!???????? — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

So, that’s certainly more in line with what one might expect during a situation like this. Then again, if you click through and look at what else he tweeted (or, quote-tweeted) early on Wednesday morning… uh… well… yeah… You can go do that if you choose. Kinda NSFW, tho. An OnlyFans model shout out. So, fair warning!!

Honestly, we just hope the men in that sub can still be rescued. As for all this stuff? We don’t even know anymore. What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via OceanGate Expeditions/YouTube/Brian Szasz/Twitter]