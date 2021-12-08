Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Amazingly Sweet -- And A Little Sarcastic -- Instagram Tributes!!

Aging like fine wine!

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have reached the 20-year mark in their relationship, something incredibly impressive generally but especially in Hollywood! The Confessions of a Shopaholic star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the special day and shower her hubby with sooo much love!

While sharing a series of photos of the couple, who met at a party in 2001 before getting married in 2010, the actress wrote:

“Happy Anniversary 20 YEARS If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh”

Awwwww!!! Since tying the knot, the performers have welcomed three children, Olive, 12, Elula, 8, and Montgomery, 4.

Related: Paris Hilton Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of That Iconic Car Photo With Britney Spears & Lindsay Lohan!

Sacha also shared a sweet post about his wife, which included the same Winnie The Pooh quote. He then added with his usual sarcasm:

“Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

The photos they both shared to commemorate the milestone seem to range throughout the years, starting with a cool sunset selfie and ending with a hysterical pic of the Borat lead wearing a shirt full of Fisher’s face! Ch-ch-check it out!!

What an amazing love story!! Congrats!

[Image via Isla Fisher/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]