Paris Hilton Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of That Iconic Car Photo With Britney Spears & Lindsay Lohan!

Paris Hilton took a trip down memory lane!

The 40-year-old heiress looked back at one of the most iconic photos in pop culture history. We are, of course, talking about the infamous picture of Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris crammed inside the front seat of her car outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel during a night out together in 2006. Ever since the snapshot made headlines many years ago, it has become one of the most talked-about moments from the early aughts.

As you may recall, Paris’ friendship with Lindsay also hit a rough patch at the time. She previously claimed that the Mean Girls star actually crashed her and Britney’s night, previously explaining to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM‘s Radio Andy:

“I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’”

Reminiscing on the photo on the 15th anniversary, though, Paris praised how much the three of them have “grown up” since then and spoke on Lindsay’s engagement to Bader Shammas and Britney’s conservatorship finally coming to an end. She expressed on a new episode of her podcast This Is Paris Friday:

“I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her. I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see. Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we’ve grown up.”

The DJ also reflected on the drama behind the scenes between her and Lindsay when the image was taken, explaining how “most of these problems were caused by the media” at the time:

“In the 2000s, that’s what it was all about. They loved pitting women against each other. That was their thing. Every single tabloid cover would say, ‘So and so hates this person,’ ‘Feud,’ just causing more drama than there even was. With the internet, it’s changed so much — that whole landscape. But during that time, it was so vicious. I’ve dealt with it for a very long time.”

However, Paris isn’t wasting time or energy worrying about things from the past as she is no longer the same person was over a decade ago:

“Things have happened but I’m an adult now. I just realize that a lot of that was just being immature. Yes, there have been people that have hurt me, but I feel like now that I’m married and grown up and starting this next phase in my life, I don’t want to have any of that negative energy. So, I forgive anyone that has hurt me in life. I just feel that it’s just good to let all of that go.”

