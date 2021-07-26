Issa Rae Secretly Weds Louis Diame: Insecure Star Enjoys 'Real And Special' Celebration In The South Of France!

We want to be Issa Rae when we grow up!

The Insecure star secretly tied the knot over the weekend, pulling off an incredible private ceremony in the south of France and saying “I do” to now-husband Louis Diame!

And better yet, the HIGHlarious small-screen superstar had a refreshing sense of humor about the whole thing — even when it must’ve no doubt been stressful to pull it off without a hitch!

Sharing a set of gorgeous pics from the “real and special” big day on her Instagram page, the lovely young bride could be seen in a Vera Wang custom wedding dress! She joked that she was merely taking “a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband” while her “girls” (AKA, her bridesmaids) accidentally showed up in “the same dress”! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Fun!!!

According to a source who revealed details to E! News, wedding guests traveled from all over the world to stay in the city on the Mediterranean Sea, just miles west of the Italian border. Other specific details about the big day still remain “top secret” — no surprise considering how private the Awkward Black Girl star has long been about her own personal life and relationships.

Heck, as some Twitter commenters even pointed out over the weekend, the 36-year-old writer-turned-TV star has kept so mum on Diame’s existence that she didn’t reveal his presence until now!

And while there isn’t much publicly known about her hubby, Elle reports that an old LinkedIn page identified him as a “Senegalese businessman” and an “independent banking professional” in the greater Los Angeles area. It’s unclear how long the duo has been together, but unconfirmed reports of a possible engagement first popped up in March 2019 when Rae appeared on the cover of Essence wearing a “sizable ring” on that finger!

Ch-ch-check that out and alongside a bunch more fan reactions down (below):

“Not Issa Rae secretly getting married then acting like it was just a random photo shoot! she’s got jokes” “Issa Rae is a true African queen for officially revealing her man in a wedding day photo. Like ….exactly” “I feel like Issa Rae models how to use social media, rather than be used by it, and it’s always a delight to revel in” “Issa Rae really wrapped up her Emmy-nominated series, flew to Miami to start production on her next show, then got married and summer isn’t even over yet. What an icon.” “Issa Rae does it right. Give these people NOTHING! Lol” “Issa Rae clearly made everybody sign NDAs this weekend” “Issa Rae not posting pics of her man until her wedding day is iconic” “Issa Rae has always had such a glow to her. That smile is directly from her heart.” “issa rae revealing her wedding as an impromptu photo shoot is exactly my kind of carrying on” “I aspire to Issa Rae’s level of privacy, minding her business and rejecting celebrity culture omg. too happy for her, what an icon”

Clearly, the people had a LOT to say! Congrats to the happy couple on their AMAZING wedding and stunning photos! Share your congratulations down in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!!

