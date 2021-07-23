Shanna Moakler Wants To Auction Off Her Engagement AND Wedding Ring From Travis Barker!

While Shanna Moakler may still have a grudge against Travis Barker, she does not plan to hold onto him in the tangible sense any longer!

The 46-year-old pageant queen has reportedly looked into auctioning off several “sentimental” items from her marriage to Barker amid back-and-forth rumors that he is potentially engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. And the pieces may even seem familiar to fans who have binge-watched their reality television show, Meet the Barkers! A source claims in a new report from Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together. She wants to sell her engagement ring … She also wants to sell her wedding ring and an Andy Warhol painting of a cow — a famous painting for sure.”

Trying to send a message to your ex-beau, Shanna?!

As you may know, the Playboy model and the Blink-182 drummer officially called it quits in 2008 after four years of marriage. And in the years following their rocky divorce, the former couple have seemingly maintained a solid co-parenting situation for their children, Alabama and Landon Barker. However, things soon came crumbling down when Kourtney came into the picture this year. The insider explained to Us that the pair’s “co-parenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times.”

That bad, huh!

The Rhode Island native has made it clear in the past that while she has no problems with Kourt and Travis’ romance, she does takes issue with how it affects her kids. In recent months, Landon and Alabama have grown incredibly close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. The blended family have often been spotted taking trips to Disneyland and spending time in Palm Springs together. Of course, this really ticked off Shanna! She previously explained to the publication of her teenagers’ relationship with Kourt:

“I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

But we all know how that turned out — with Shanna embroiled in a publicized feud with her teens, who claimed their mother was “never completely” involved in their life. Yikes!

Perhaps, by ditching the extra baggage in her life, Moakler can focus on mending her estranged relationship with Alabama and Landon. Do you think Shanna possibly auctioning off her personal items will be a positive step in the right direction for the momma? Let us know in the comments (below)!

