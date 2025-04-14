It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors!

Another It Ends With Us crew member is speaking out!

On Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes Australia, storyboard artist Talia Spencer shared her take on working on the domestic violence drama, which is now the center of a legal dispute between Blake Lively and co-star/director Justin Baldoni.

Justin contacted Talia about working on the movie, and she was immediately won over by his vision for the film. She shared:

“He was one of the few directors I’ve worked for that was like very kind and respectful.”

Talia went on to slam Blake’s sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations, even laughing as she said:

“In my opinion, I find it very hard to believe the allegations against him, and considering his mission statement about the film and him genuinely pitching that he was doing this film to help young women, I just find it hard to believe the allegations to be honest.”

Oof.

FWIW, it’s hard to know how much time Talia had on set as a storyboard artist — or if she worked directly with Blake at all. She clearly thinks highly of Justin, and as the director that’s who she would have spent most time around.

She insisted she was never made to feel “uncomfortable” by the Jane the Virgin alum, leading to her strong opinion. She continued:

“No, not at all. I would say I felt more comfortable being around Justin than a lot of film directors in my experience.”

The crew member went on to accuse the Gossip Girl star of trying to take control of the movie (which is something Justin’s legal team has been arguing too), saying:

“I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and take power.”

She even confessed that Blake “probably” succeeded in her alleged mission:

“I think that there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film.”

Hmm.

Talia, like others on the Colleen Hoover project, is now upset to see her work get thrown into this messy narrative, sharing:

“I think in film we always want our work to have a meaningful impact, and a lot of us in film do it because we care, and to see it be overtaken by this was definitely a little bit sad.”

Yeah, this movie will definitely always be known more for the mess surrounding it than for any message intended.

As for what she wants to see happen next, the artist expressed:

“It’d be nice if everybody could put their swords down and acknowledge their part in it and get along but we don’t really live in that world, right? It’s a little too late for that. So, I hope that the truth comes out, you know. I hope that the innocent parties are proven as innocent and we move on.”

We think everyone is eager for some clarity throughout the legal process! There’s been a lot of back and forth with two very loud opposing parties. Their time in court will be very telling!

See more from the interview (below):

