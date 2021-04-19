Jack Black Is Trending On Twitter After Users Rediscover His Badass Body Positivity Monologue From School Of Rock!

If this isn’t the best thing to be trending for these days, we don’t know what is!

Jack Black recently sent Twitter ablaze when fans rediscovered his epic monologue from the classic comedy School of Rock. In the nearly 40 second clip (which went viral on Monday), the actor’s character, a musically-gifted, rambunctious substitute teacher, is seen encouraging a student who fears getting on stage “because I’m fat.” In the “revolutionary” conversation about body positivity, Jack responded:

“You’ve got something everybody wants. You’ve got talent, girl! You have an incredible singing voice, and I’m not just saying that. You’ve heard of Aretha Franklin, right? Okay, she’s a big lady, but when she starts singing, she blows people’s minds. Everybody wants to party with Aretha! And, um, do you know who else has a weight issue?”

He continued:

“Me. But once I get up on stage, start doing my thing, people worship me! Because I’m sexy and chubby, man!”

So, naturally, the young student asked:

“Why aren’t you on a diet?”

It’s the actor’s final question to round out the speech that really has people talking. His character Dewey Finn finished:

“Because I like to eat, is that such a crime?”

Nope! It certainly shouldn’t be at least! Watch the powerful moment for yourself (below)!

This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line. pic.twitter.com/KkhvGicjVZ — ✨hamish steele✨ (@hamishsteele) April 18, 2021

Now lots of Jack Black fans have come out of the woodwork to praise the comedian for his show-stopping performance, even if it’s almost 20 years late!

“I’ll say it: Jack Black is one of the most underrated TREASURES of our time.” “jack black did more for my body image issues growing up as a fat girl than my mother or any other adult ever did” “School of Rock has always been my favorite movie. Jack Black’s character never once put any of the kids down for ANY reason and it always made me feel great despite my own flaws by the end of it. There’s no unnecessary cruelty” “If the Oscars had any taste Jack Black would have won best actor for SCHOOL OF ROCK” “Jack Black should have been Star Lord and I stand by this” “Jack Black is a testament to living and loving who you are as a person and f**k anyone who says otherwise.” “This scene literally changed my life. I will always love this movie AND Jack Black just for this representation.”

The actor even previously recalled this was the film he’s “most proud of!” Listen to the 51-year-old gush about the once-in-a-lifetime experience in a GQ interview (below)!

in tears watching jack black talk about how school of rock is the film he's most proud of making ???? pic.twitter.com/BjbIrP7BDw — bowi3 (@shinbowi3) December 19, 2019

AH-Mazing!!

Thanks for this inspiring body positivity monologue that clearly still resonates with thousands of viewers, Jack! Sadly, there’s a lot of work to be done to normalize all body types these days, but maybe the chatter around this clip will help encourage more viewers to be confident in their skin!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you find this scene as powerful as the rest of the internet? Let us know in the comments!

