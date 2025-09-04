Jack Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears Recalling The Moment He Found Out Dad Ozzy Died

Jack Osbourne is opening up about the moment he found out his dad died.

It’s hard to believe we’re going on two months since rock legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old. But while the days go on for fans around the world, the Prince of Darkness’ family is left thinking about their final moments with him… And in Jack’s case, the moment he heard news of his father’s death.

On Wednesday, Jack opened up about the devastating moment in a video published on his YouTube account:

“I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock at my house door, at around 3:45 in the morning. Someone who’s worked for my family for probably 30 years now was knocking on my door. When I looked through my window and saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened.”

We can’t even begin to imagine that sinking feeling… What a vulnerable time — knowing something happened, but not having heard it spoken out loud yet. He went on:

“I was informed that my father had passed. … Immediately, I don’t know … just pain. Sadness and pain. So many thoughts. You go through this of like, feeling sad and frustrated and angry and this part of you that’s like, ‘I have to get there right now, I have to.’ But there was a level of like, OK, he’s not suffering anymore, he’s not struggling, and that is something.”

So incredibly heartbreaking.

The 39-year-old continued:

“I wish he was still here. I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go, and I think people saw that at the show.”

As far as Ozzy’s sharp decline in health, Jack explained:

“No one expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did it was not anything that was on our radar.”

He also shot down rumors that Ozzy’s death was “planned.”

“Leading up to it, there was all sorts of stuff about my dad going to Switzerland and he was going to euthanize himself, and this was all planned … It was not. Absolutely not. That is categorically untrue and ridiculous.”

He continued:

“My dad had — he was so happy he did the show and he was happy to move into this next phase of his life. He wanted to spend more time in England, he wanted to spend more time with my kids, he wanted to spend more time exploring different things as much as he could.”

So sad.

Jack recalled “immediately” packing up and heading across the pond after receiving the news:

“I immediately got ready … My flight was booked instantly and I flew to England that day. Right when I got to the airport is when the news broke and it was like, text, and call, and text like you’ve never — I’ll tell you what: I was so grateful that I was on a plane to where my phone wasn’t ringing, I was just getting texts.”

Through tears, he went on:

“As overwhelming as it can be with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it’s also been really validating. My dad was a special guy. And he meant a lot to a lot of people.”

You can hear him talk more about it (below):

Our hearts remain with the Osbourne family.

[Images via Jack Osbourne/YouTube & Jody Cortes/WENN]