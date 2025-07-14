Kelly Osbourne Goes OFF On Fans Claiming Dad Ozzy Is ‘Dying’ & Has A Suicide Pact With Sharon!

Kelly Osbourne has had it with fans speaking on her father.

Over the weekend, the Fashion Police alum took to her Instagram Story with an angry response to an AI-generated video that’s been circulating around the web depicting Ozzy Osbourne admitting he’s “going to die.” Per E! News, Kelly says:

“So, there’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI. It has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’”

And she has a MAJOR problem with it:

“What the f**k is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

The 40-year-old clarified that Ozzy is “not dying” amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease adding:

“Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

She then went on to address an alleged suicide pact her father shares with her mother Sharon. In case you’ve never heard about it, it’s something Sharon has actually been talking about for years… In 2007, she told the Daily Mirror the family “believe 100 percent in euthanasia,” adding:

“[We] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.”

The 72-year-old brought it up again during an October 2023 episode of the family’s The Osbournes podcast, noting she doesn’t intend to “suffer” through a painful death:

“I don’t want it to actually hurt. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

With this family — particularly Ozzy and Sharon — it’s hard to always know what’s sarcasm and what’s not. But Kelly claims her mother’s words are far from the truth:

“That was bulls**t my mom said to get attention one time.”

Well, it certainly got people to pay attention… And then to take it to the next level with this AI video!

On Monday morning, Kelly returned to IG to share MORE unpleasant fan content… This time that she received directly in her inbox. The user talked about how Parkinson’s is a deadly disease and claimed Ozzy is in Stage 5. They wrote:

“I’m sorry to be the one to tell you but stage five Parkinson’s does mean that you are dying.”

In the screenshot, Kelly wrote, “This is the s**t I wake up to. WTF is wrong with people?”

She then fired off an expletive-filled response further denying Ozzy is dying. Read (below):

Yikes!

Poor Kelly! We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to see your parent suffer through Parkinson’s… And all the internet chatter isn’t making it better!

What are your thoughts?

[Images via The Osbournes/YouTube]